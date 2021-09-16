Marshall Enters The ANC True Wireless Earbuds Game

Marshall is known as creators of legendary guitar amps, but the company is also well regarded in the home audio game.

Now it has announced the Motif ANC and the Minor III, two new pairs of wireless earbuds at different price points.

The Motif ANCs (pictured above) boast the distinction of being Marshall’s first foray into the ANC true wireless earbud game, offering adjustable EQ through the Marshall app, 20 hours of battery life with the charging case, and IPX5 water resistance.

The entry-level Minor III earbuds (below) have 12mm drivers, custom-EQ’d for “enhanced bass, smooth mids, and clear highs.”

They offer a total of 25 hours when used with the wireless charging case. Guitar fans will also clock the stylish charging case, designed to look similar to a Marshall amp.

The earbuds will be available from September 30, and will cost roughly $AUD175 for the Minors and $AUD270 for the Motifs.