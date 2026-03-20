Marshall Introduces Bromley 450 Party Speaker With 360° Sound And Built-In Stage Lights

Marshall is expanding its party speaker range with the launch of the Bromley 450, a smaller and more portable model designed for social gatherings at home or outdoors.

The new speaker follows the larger Bromley 750 and continues Marshall’s push into the party speaker category. While the 450 is more compact, it retains many of the design cues and features associated with the brand’s larger audio products.

The Bromley 450 features Marshall’s True Stereophonic 360° sound technology, which is designed to spread audio evenly in all directions so listeners can hear the same sound regardless of where they are positioned around the speaker. According to Marshall, the unit is capable of delivering more than 40 hours of playback on a single charge.

Lighting also plays a role in the speaker’s design. Integrated stage-style lights sit behind a stamped metal grille and are intended to create a visual centrepiece during parties. The lighting design draws inspiration from stage equipment used in the 1970s.

The speaker includes tactile physical controls on the top panel and uses a durable enclosure designed to handle regular transport and outdoor use. The exterior is wrapped in water-based PU leather, with reinforced TPU corner caps intended to protect the unit from bumps and drops.

Marshall has also given the Bromley 450 an IP55 rating, meaning it can resist dust and splashes of water. This makes it suitable for use in outdoor environments such as backyards, parks or festivals.

A built-in handle allows the speaker to be carried easily, and Marshall says the compact size is intended to make it easier to move between locations compared with the larger Bromley 750.

The new model uses the same removable battery design as its bigger sibling, allowing users to swap batteries and extend playback time. It also includes two combo input jacks that support microphones or musical instruments, enabling karaoke sessions or small live performances.

Marshall says the aim with the Bromley 450 was to bring the features of the larger Bromley 750 into a more portable and accessible format.

Priced at $1079, the Marshall Bromley 450 will be available in Australia from JB Hi-Fi starting April 15.