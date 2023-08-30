Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise-Cancellation

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

The Motif II A.N.C is Marshall’s latest earbud release, which is claimed to have a better battery and noise-cancellation than the last model.

Marshall shared that the price and form of the earbuds will be similar to its predecessor.

The difference between the Motif II A.N.C and the last model is the design, which now has gold accents presumably to look more luxe like Marshall’s other full-sized headphones and wireless speakers. The earbud stems also look easier to grip due to the textured design.

%name Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation

The newest Marchall release also boasts a battery life that has been upgraded to 6 hours from 4.5, with a charging case that can now charge up to 30 hours (10 hours more than the first-gen product). Additionally, fast-charging is supported.

As for the sound quality, Marshall says that the new earbuds support Low-energy audio, the best possible connection between the earphones and mobile device. They claim the latest model offers high-quality audio, strengthening the streaming range and enhancing audio sync for videos.

On the sustainability of the buds, Marshall has ensured that the Motif II A.N.C’s buds and cases are made from 70% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Beginning September 12th, pre-orders will be open for the $199 earbuds on the company’s website.

4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
WAT 241978 AE OB 728x90px EN US Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
728x90 Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
channelnews728by90juneevocd Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
Leaderboard 728x90 Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
728x90 Marshall Motif II A.N.C To Have Improved Battery & Noise Cancellation
Previous Post

iRobot Announces New Roomba 2 In 1 Cleaners

TCL Unveils First NxtPaper Phones, 4G & 5G Versions

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ALDI Unveils Its Biggest TV Ever, 4K UHD Under $2K
Sleek, Book-Sized Asus PC Not For Gamers
TCL Unveils New Smartphones Range And AR Glasses