Marshall & Patta Partner For New Limited Edition Speaker

Marshall and Patta Clothing have teamed up to launch a new limited-edition version of Marshall’s Emberton II portable speaker.

The partnership is to create a design inspired by Caribbean Soundsystem Culture.

This design will include a multi-coloured grille with a combination of OSB wood print, and fluorescent orange.

It will come with the same Marshall sound as the Emberton II.

“The Emberton II boasts the same stylish looks as the original model, but benefits from tweaks to its audio and app support, while also boosting dust-resistance and battery life. As a wireless speaker you can take to the park, beach or on holiday – the Emberton II comes highly recommended,” one review read.

This collaboration doesn’t change the solid core package, but gives another colour option, instead of plain black.

This is the first time Marshall has collaborated on a portable speaker design with another company, and a special campaign has been created as part of the team-up.

The limited-edition Marshall x Patta Emberton II portable speaker will be available starting February 23rd, 2024 for £179.99 (approx. A$349), from both the Marshall and Patta websites. Australian pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.