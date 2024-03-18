Marshall Reveals New Colour For Emberton II Bluetooth Speakers

Marshall has revealed a new colour scheme for its Emberton II portable speaker range, Black and Steel, which features metallic grey grilles with silver accents, including the company logo and central control button, all wrapped inside a black, leather-like fabric.

This speaker keeps the same specifications at its predecessors, including delivering clear and loud 360-degree sound, due to True Stereophonic technology.

It’s compact, can last over 30 hours on one single charge, and is water and dust resistant under an IP67 rating. Additionally, it fully charges in three hours.

marshall emberton II black steel 0115 scaled Marshall Reveals New Colour For Emberton II Bluetooth Speakers

 

Multiple Emberton II speakers can be linked up with Stack Mode, and each one is adjustable via the Marshall Bluetooth app, which is available for both iOS and Android.

Here, the user can set equaliser presets, and get updates to keep the speaker running smoothly. This speaker was also constructed using 50% recycled plastic and is 100% free from PVC.

The Black and Steel Emberton II is retailing for A$289.99 from the official Marshall website.

