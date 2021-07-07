Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz

Sound, News, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Audio specialist Marshall has launched its first ever in-ear true wireless buds into Australia, which it says are built for loud sound and all-day listening.

First released overseas in March, the new Marshall Mode II earbuds feature five hours of wireless playtime on a single charge (up to 25 with the charging case), as well as adjustable eartips, a durable rubberised finish, touch-sensitive controls, and IPX4 water resistance.

marshall mode ii Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz

“While being effortlessly portable in its compact charging case, Mode II also produces phenomenal sound with no wires attached.

“Custom-tuned dynamic drivers create a rich audio experience with growling bass, natural-sounding mids and crisp treble. You can also fine-tune your EQ settings to create the custom sound you want to hear,” the manufacturer said.

The earbuds have now arrived in Australia at a recommended retail price of $249.99 AUD, and are being sold through the Marshall Headphones website.

SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
One Clear Cable 728x90 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
T20SE 728x90 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
Banner Shyla 728x90 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz
Previous Post

Nintendo Launches New OLED Switch Model

REVIEW: A 32” Monitor That Mimics A Samsung TV & Gives Office 365 Access

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Lenovo Punts On Google Assist With New Smart Display Offering
in 'Home Office'
Laser Gets Into Pets, Home Automation & A New Fitness Brand
in 'News'
Oppo's FC Barcelona Gold Plated Phone Lands In Oz
in 'Smartphones'