Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz

Audio specialist Marshall has launched its first ever in-ear true wireless buds into Australia, which it says are built for loud sound and all-day listening.

First released overseas in March, the new Marshall Mode II earbuds feature five hours of wireless playtime on a single charge (up to 25 with the charging case), as well as adjustable eartips, a durable rubberised finish, touch-sensitive controls, and IPX4 water resistance.

“While being effortlessly portable in its compact charging case, Mode II also produces phenomenal sound with no wires attached.

“Custom-tuned dynamic drivers create a rich audio experience with growling bass, natural-sounding mids and crisp treble. You can also fine-tune your EQ settings to create the custom sound you want to hear,” the manufacturer said.

The earbuds have now arrived in Australia at a recommended retail price of $249.99 AUD, and are being sold through the Marshall Headphones website.