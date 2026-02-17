Marshall Unleashes Limited-Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026

Marshall has unveiled a bold new take on its popular portable speaker, launching the Emberton III Lunar New Year 2026 edition to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

Created in collaboration with Chinese visual artist FCCK, the limited-edition model forms part of Marshall’s global ‘Live Unbridled’ campaign.

The theme is inspired by a Chinese expression describing a horse breaking free from its reins.

FCCK, a Chengdu-based designer known for his work across China’s music and vinyl scene, has transformed the Emberton III with layered graphics that blend illustration, typography and graphic elements.

Using a hand-applied hydro-dipping water transfer process, each speaker features slight variations in pattern – meaning no two units are exactly alike.

Under the artwork, the hardware remains unchanged. The Emberton III delivers Marshall’s signature sound with dynamic loudness adjustment and True Stereophonic multi-directional audio. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast, offers up to 32 hours of battery life, and carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance – making it well suited to outdoor use.

Globally, the Lunar New Year range also includes a matching Studio 900 combo amplifier, styled in the same Year of the Horse design language.

In Malaysia, the Emberton III Lunar New Year 2026 edition is limited to just 50 units and is available exclusively through Against Lab, both in-store and online, priced at RM1,149 (A$380).

Australian availability is yet to be confirmed. The standard Emberton III is currently listed at JB Hi-Fi for A$289.