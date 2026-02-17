Marshall Unleashes Limited-Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Marshall has unveiled a bold new take on its popular portable speaker, launching the Emberton III Lunar New Year 2026 edition to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

Created in collaboration with Chinese visual artist FCCK, the limited-edition model forms part of Marshall’s global ‘Live Unbridled’ campaign.

The theme is inspired by a Chinese expression describing a horse breaking free from its reins.

FCCK, a Chengdu-based designer known for his work across China’s music and vinyl scene, has transformed the Emberton III with layered graphics that blend illustration, typography and graphic elements.

Screenshot 2026 02 18 103202 e1771371850813 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026

Using a hand-applied hydro-dipping water transfer process, each speaker features slight variations in pattern – meaning no two units are exactly alike.

Under the artwork, the hardware remains unchanged. The Emberton III delivers Marshall’s signature sound with dynamic loudness adjustment and True Stereophonic multi-directional audio. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast, offers up to 32 hours of battery life, and carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance – making it well suited to outdoor use.

Screenshot 2026 02 18 103226 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026

Globally, the Lunar New Year range also includes a matching Studio 900 combo amplifier, styled in the same Year of the Horse design language.

In Malaysia, the Emberton III Lunar New Year 2026 edition is limited to just 50 units and is available exclusively through Against Lab, both in-store and online, priced at RM1,149 (A$380).

Australian availability is yet to be confirmed. The standard Emberton III is currently listed at JB Hi-Fi for A$289.

Screenshot 2026 02 18 103324 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026

ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
Px8S2 McLaren Edition Digital Banner 728 x 90px Oscar Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
728 x 90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
SECURE ROLLOUT AUDIO 728x90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
CN 728 x 90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
728x90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
Klipsch ProMedia Lumina Channelnews Ad Banner 4 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
251120 SAV leaderboard Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
728x90px 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
1 4 Square Media 728 x 90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 MR 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
728x90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
HAR1188 TechMedia CH6 728x90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
728x90 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
3005 25 Q4 AspireAI 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
OP 2 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
4Square 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
FX9 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
728 x 90 px Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 Buddy 728x90 1 Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026
0906 SMARTHouse 728x90px FA Marshall Unleashes Limited Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026

Previous Post

JBL Introduces AI-powered BandBox Amps Aimed At Modern Musicians

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Microsoft Cortana & Amazon Alexa Will Soon Talk To Each Other

Spotify To Launch In-Car Music Player?

Jabra Launch Evolve 65e Skype for Business Certified Headset