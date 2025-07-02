Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30-Hour Battery Life

Marshall has released the Middleton II, a compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers 30 hours of playback time between charges, marking a significant improvement over its predecessor’s 20-hour battery life.

The palm-sized speaker replaces the original Middleton from 2023 and features enhanced audio performance with deeper bass and improved sound quality at maximum volume.

Marshall achieves this through a four-driver configuration consisting of two 30-watt woofers and two 10-watt tweeters arranged for 360-degree sound distribution.

Key features of the Middleton II include rapid charging capabilities, with just 20 minutes of charging providing enough power to restore a depleted battery.

The device also functions as a power bank for mobile devices when needed.

The speaker incorporates a multi-directional control knob for managing playback, volume, and hands-free calling through its built-in microphone.

Its IP67 rating provides protection against dust and water exposure, making it suitable for outdoor use.

The Marshall Middleton II is now available for purchase at $499, positioning it as a premium portable audio solution for users seeking extended battery life and robust build quality in a compact form factor.