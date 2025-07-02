Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30-Hour Battery Life

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Marshall has released the Middleton II, a compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers 30 hours of playback time between charges, marking a significant improvement over its predecessor’s 20-hour battery life.

The palm-sized speaker replaces the original Middleton from 2023 and features enhanced audio performance with deeper bass and improved sound quality at maximum volume.

Marshall achieves this through a four-driver configuration consisting of two 30-watt woofers and two 10-watt tweeters arranged for 360-degree sound distribution.

Key features of the Middleton II include rapid charging capabilities, with just 20 minutes of charging providing enough power to restore a depleted battery.

%name Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life

The device also functions as a power bank for mobile devices when needed.

The speaker incorporates a multi-directional control knob for managing playback, volume, and hands-free calling through its built-in microphone.

Its IP67 rating provides protection against dust and water exposure, making it suitable for outdoor use.

The Marshall Middleton II is now available for purchase at $499, positioning it as a premium portable audio solution for users seeking extended battery life and robust build quality in a compact form factor.

Westan 728x90px Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
728X90 1 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
channel news banner 728x90 Hitachi Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
728x90 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
Marshall 728x90 1 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Marshall Unveils Middleton II Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery Life
Previous Post

Acer Predator Unveils Ultra-Fast RGB SSD for Gamers and Creators

Belkin Launches Lilo & Stitch Themed Wireless Headphones for Kids

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Netgear Release New Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router

Microsoft Moves To Take On Chrome + Chromebooks, With Windows 10 Cloud

New MartinLogan Speakers Stunning