Masimo Slips In Google Qualcomm Oxygen Deal Ahead Of Brutal Court Fight

Finally, the explosive Masimo AGM is set down for next week but not before another fight in US Courts which Masimo executives tipped to reveal who is interested in buying the former Sound United Company.

Masimo who own Masimo Consumer is currently awaiting a US judges’ decision after the Company that is trying to take control of the business was accused of breaking sealed orders.

The Company who recently hived off their Masimo Consumer business that was formerly called Sound United did manage to squeeze in a deal with Google and Qualcomm for their blood oxygen which Apple tried to steal.

After winning a former court case blocking the blood oxygen technology for Apple Watches Masimo management has cut new patent licencing for their pulse oximetry that is set to be built into Google for Wear the OS reference platform for Android devices.

OEM’s such as Motorola will also have access to the technology for internal hardware, software, and sensors that have been designed and tested by Masimo.

Masimo management who are in a fight with boardroom aggressors denied the founders request for a preliminary injunction in the matter of Masimo Corporation v. Politan Capital Management.

Late on Friday night Politan announced that Judge James V. Selna of the U.S. District Court, Central District of California refused Masimo’s last minute request to block Politan’s nominees for the Masimo Board of Directors.

This is a big win for Quentin Koffey from Politan after Masimo tried to disqualify its candidates who could end but along with

Recently Masimo was forced to hive off their Audio Company that sell Denon, Marantz, Bowers & Wilkins, Polk and Definitive Technology into a separate entity with the possibility now emerging that a decision could be made at the shareholder meeting next week that could determine the future of the business.

The court filing by Masimo, and their subsequent loss could actually see control of the business change hands with Quentin Koffey of Politan and his nominees controlling the business, over the man who established the Company Joe Kiani.

It will also result in a quick sale of the audio business.

The loss and the subsequent announcement of Politan’s win saw Masimo file a new motion asking the court to find Politan in Contempt of Court and to charge it with sanctions.

The court was told that Politan had committed a “flagrant violation of the Court’s sealing order, a violation which has directly prejudiced Masimo in the ongoing proxy fight – currently scheduled for a stockholder vote this coming Thursday.

The judge ruled that his order should remain under seal as the sides indicate what information in that ruling, they consider non-public and should be redacted.

Masimo then asked the Court to Order a Delay of the Vote.

Masimo is requesting three forms of relief from the Court: 1) a court order for [Politan] to immediately retract their press release.

Restraints against Politan from issuing any further statements regarding the order until after the sealing issues have been addressed.

An order that the stockholder vote be delayed by one week so that [Masimo] can have an opportunity to correct the false impression that Politan created with their sudden announcement.

This led to both parties holding a telephone conference on Masimo’s objection to the announcement.

What Politan did manage to get into the public arena was a lot of detail which they are using to try and discredit Joe Kiani and Masimo’s efforts to cut investors out of the proxy vote.

After release what they wanted to release Politan claimed that “The full opinion is currently under seal while determinations are made regarding redacting any confidential information it contains.”.

“We are pleased by the court’s ruling, which removes the last barrier to shareholders having an opportunity to elect truly independent directors to Masimo’s Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual Meeting.

If Judge Selna agrees with Masimo’s contempt motion, it will be another drama in what has become a drama filled battle for one of the world’s largest audio and health Companies.