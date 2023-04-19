Master & Dynamic Team With Lamborghini

News by Luke Anisimoff Share
In the past, premium audio brand Master & Dynamic have collaborated with Mercedes-Benz, Bugatti and Leica. Now they’re on their third hook up with Lamborghini, for special-edition versions of their flagship headphones, the over-ear noise-cancelling MW75, as well as the noise-cancelling MW08 Sport wireless earbuds and MG20 wireless gaming headphones.

The MW08 Sport and MW75 use silver and black to showcase the Lambo logo, while the MG20 goes gamer bold with green, as seen above, as on Lamborghinis like their Huracán.

%name Master & Dynamic Team With Lamborghini

Besides the branding, the Lambo special editions are the same as the regular headphones, which should make them pretty schmick, except the gaming cans up the ante with sapphire glass for the faceplate.

M&D will be known to fans of Foxtel’s Succession, who will probably recognise the M&D MW08 earbuds after they were sported by Kendal Roy in a phone conversation in episode two of season four.

