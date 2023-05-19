McIntosh 1970s Speaker Gets Revamp For Digital Age

McIntosh has revamped its original ML1 loudspeaker, merging state-of-the-art audio technology with a classic walnut design.

The ML1 MKII Loudspeaker is a four-way speaker with five separate speaker driver that can be connected with amplifiers up to 600 Watts.

Its wide dispersion gives equal sound distribution, solving a persistent problem with loudspeakers.

It boasts a 12-inch woofer in a sealed enclosure with a polypropylene cone and dust cap with synthetic rubber suspension, two 4-inch lower midrange drivers in a sealed sub-enclosure, one 2-inch soft dome upper midrange, and a 0.75-inch Titanium dome tweeter.

This is the same tweeter used in McIntosh’s XR50 and XR100 speakers.

Then, of course, is the beautiful design, with oiled American Walnut solid wood cabinets and satin finish veneers.

“While we have been making loudspeakers for over five decades, the ML1 will always be our first and holds a special place in our hearts here at McIntosh,” said McIntosh President Charlie Randall.

“We’re incredibly excited to showcase how far the brand has come over the more than half a century with the renewed ML1 and hope our community of listeners will enjoy listening to their favorite sounds on this classic remodel.”

Of course, quality doesn’t come cheap. The ML1 MKII will retail for approximately A$9,000 per speaker, and will be available from July.

