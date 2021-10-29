Mercedes Maybach Gets 31-Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost

A premium car really does deserve premium sound, and Mercedes-Benz are taking that theory all the way with a purpose-built Dolby Atmos set-up they’re describing as, “State-of-the-art concert halls on wheels.”

This comes rolled with an optional Burmester 3D and 4D sound system, with 31 speakers and eight sound transducers. Mounted into the seats, these will all be powered by two amps to deliver 1750W of seriously smooth-sounding power.

In 2022, the Maybach will be the first Mercedes-Benz to offer integration of what is said to be a superior multidimensional Dolby Atmos experience, with the brand’s S-Class models offering it soon after.

The Maybach has long been the car name to drop in hip-hop lyrics. Kanye West and Jay-Z even destroyed one in the clip for their collab Otis. So it’s a fair bet this will be high on next year’s must-have status symbol list for rappers.

Dolby Atmos was first seen in a car earlier this year, the Lucid Air electric vehicle, which offered the multi-dimensional sound experience through 21 speakers.