Mercedes Maybach Gets 31-Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost

Motor Cars by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

A premium car really does deserve premium sound, and Mercedes-Benz are taking that theory all the way with a purpose-built Dolby Atmos set-up they’re describing as, “State-of-the-art concert halls on wheels.”

This comes rolled with an optional Burmester 3D and 4D sound system, with 31 speakers and eight sound transducers. Mounted into the seats, these will all be powered by two amps to deliver 1750W of seriously smooth-sounding power.

In 2022, the Maybach will be the first Mercedes-Benz to offer integration of what is said to be a superior multidimensional Dolby Atmos experience, with the brand’s S-Class models offering it soon after.

wrecked maybach in kanye west and jay z film clip for otis 100359137 l Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost

The Maybach has long been the car name to drop in hip-hop lyrics. Kanye West and Jay-Z even destroyed one in the clip for their collab Otis. So it’s a fair bet this will be high on next year’s must-have status symbol list for rappers.

Dolby Atmos was first seen in a car earlier this year, the Lucid Air electric vehicle, which offered the multi-dimensional sound experience through 21 speakers.

Leaderboard 728x90 1 Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
728x90 Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
ALOGIC 728x90 1 Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
728x90 7 Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
728x90 Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
Leaderboard 728x90 Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
TCL20 728x90 1 Mercedes Maybach Gets 31 Speaker Dolby Atmos Boost
Previous Post

Facebook Team-Up Car Crash For BMW

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Tempo Bring HDR Hitachi To JB Hi-Fi Shelves
in 'Display and TV'
Protect Your Deliveries In Amazon's Smart Box
in 'News'
JB Hi-Fi Slash Google Pixel 2 Prices
in 'Home Office'