Meridian Unveils First New High-End Wireless Speaker

British audio technology brand, Meridian Audio, has announced its first high-end all-in-one wireless DSP streaming speaker, the Ellipse.

It’s one of the most expensive luxury wireless speakers in its category, retailing for U$3,000 (approx. A$4,564), but catches the eye as it looks eerily similar to another UK wireless speaker, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin.

Zeppelin by B&W is wider and taller than the Ellipse, however, the Ellipse weighs more. Both speakers take the shape of a football, and the Zeppelin has an output power of 240W.

The Zeppelin is an all-in-one stereo system with integrated multi-room capability, Bluetooth support, streaming support for Spotify Connect, and can be controlled via the Bowers & Wilkins Music App.

This new Meridian speaker leverages the first implementation of ‘Meridian Bass & Space’ in a home audio product, and according to the company, it provides a spatial soundstage exceeding its size.

The Ellipse is expected to be easy to use straight out of the box, either via the Meridian Control app or a streaming music app.

It supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AirPlay, Chromecast (built-in), Spotify Connect, and TIDAL Connect.

Additionally, it’s Roon Ready, can be used as a UPnP renderer, and has playback functions on top of the unit, meaning the user’s phone doesn’t need to be nearby.

This is also the first Meridian speaker to include the R2 electronics platform, which was specifically designed for the Ellipse, and features sophisticated, signal-enhancing developments.

At the heart of this streaming speaker is Meridian’s Atlas Software Core, enabling the inclusion of new enhancement technologies and features.

Below are the specifications of the Meridian Ellipse Streaming Speaker:

Drive Units: 2x 90mm polypropylene wide-range drivers, 1x 150mm x 100mm polypropylene long-throw “racetrack” subwoofer driver.

Crossover frequency = 180Hz

Performance: SPL: 100dB@1m (pink noise source), Frequency response in room within 3dB: 40Hz – 20kHz (volume setting 65).

Amplification: 2x 25W (full-range drivers), 1x 30W (subwoofer driver)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Ethernet, Wi-Fi (Dual-band (2.4GHz & 5GHz compatible)), AirPlay, Chromecast (built-in), Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Roon Ready, UPnP renderer.

Audio Inputs: 1x USB-C (supports up to 24bit), 1x mini-TOSLINK optical (supports up to 24bit), Stereo analogue with 88kHz/24bit A/D conversion.

Dimensions / Weight / Power: 6.4 x 16.1 x 8.6-inches, weighing 3.9kg. Power: 100V – 240V AC, Max 80W.

The Meridian Ellipse will be available in the coming weeks for U$3,000 (approx. A$4,564). ChannelNews has reached out for Australian pricing and availability.

This speaker falls into the same category as the Sonus Faber Omnia, and the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin.

The Omnia retails for A$3,495 from Living Sound & Vision, Audio Solutions, and Brisbane Hi-Fi.