Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Leaked images have indicated a text-based platform that looks eerily similar to Twitter, and may have just exposed Instagram and Twitter’s rivalry.

The leaked images show internal slides that explain the perks of the upcoming app.

It has been described as a “text-based app for conversation” to which users will be able to post text, along with attaching links, photos and videos. Like, replies and more will also be included.

A pitch has promised users they will be able to bring followers over to the app, but the numbers will exist independently of the Instagram app.

It also indicates users on third-party apps such as Mastodon can “search for, follow and interact with your profile and content.”

HOW TO PUBLISH ON INSTAGRAM Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor

There is a possible launch date of the end of June, as well as the information of handles, bios and verification following pursuit to the new app. Text updates will be up to 500 characters, with videos up to 5-minutes long.

Any blocked accounts of users on Instagram will also move over to the new app, the same guidelines will be present and there is also the possibility of 2-factor authentication.

“There are currently no set plan for monetization being shared, which could mean no ads to start? In which case, expect the emphasis to be on an organic social strategy,” said Lia Haberman who owns the newsletter this was leaked to.

“The micro text updates the app allows might even replace the Twitter screenshots that seem to have overrun the Feed recently?! But, of course, any time a new app launches it’s impossible to predict exactly how audiences will respond. So, as always, prepare to adapt.”

124057993 gettyimages 1239414349 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor

Denon Home 728x90 2 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
Channel News May 728by90 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
Whatmough 728x90 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
4Square clarity ad 1 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
Leaderboard 728x90 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
Channel News Ad NRGVault 720x90 2 1 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor
Previous Post

LinkedIn Suffers From Fake Commenters

REVIEW: BlueAnt X6, Now You Can Really Control A Party

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Panasonic Toughbooks Recalled For Overheating Batteries
Apple Finally Confirms Mac Pro & Pro Display XDR
Netgear Promise Results With Arlo Baby