Meta To Launch Twitter Competitor

A pitch has promised users they will be able to bring followers over to the app, but the numbers will exist independently of the Instagram app.

It also indicates users on third-party apps such as Mastodon can “search for, follow and interact with your profile and content.”

There is a possible launch date of the end of June, as well as the information of handles, bios and verification following pursuit to the new app. Text updates will be up to 500 characters, with videos up to 5-minutes long.

Any blocked accounts of users on Instagram will also move over to the new app, the same guidelines will be present and there is also the possibility of 2-factor authentication.

“There are currently no set plan for monetization being shared, which could mean no ads to start? In which case, expect the emphasis to be on an organic social strategy,” said Lia Haberman who owns the newsletter this was leaked to.

“The micro text updates the app allows might even replace the Twitter screenshots that seem to have overrun the Feed recently?! But, of course, any time a new app launches it’s impossible to predict exactly how audiences will respond. So, as always, prepare to adapt.”