Meta's Horizon Worlds Text Chat Rolls Out

Meta has begun rolling out the text-based chat feature for Horizon Worlds to all users, providing a way to communicate with others while inside a Horizon Worlds experience, without the need to use voices.

“World Chat” was first launched in June in a limited way, and is accessible from options that can picked when lifting a left wrist while in VR. It looks like a little world icon inside a speech box.

Meta even said it’s offering quick replies to make texting easier. It’s still unclear whether this feature is only for the VR version of Horizon Worlds, or if it’s also available for the mobile and web versions.

It was reported previously that Horizon Worlds was struggling to keep users last year, but Meta have been working on improving the playscape with features including world chat, improved moderation tools, and avatar legs.

