Michi Amplifiers Get New Boost As Series 2 Editions

Renowned for their high-performance audio products, Michi have shown off three new products, the X3 Series integrated amplifier, the X5 Series 2 integrated amplifier and the P5 Series 2 Stereo Preamplifier, with new ESS SABRE eight-channel ultra-high precision DACs.

All three new Series 2 models highlight Michi’s industrial design, and boast exclusive multi-award winning acoustic engineering design methods. The power supplies and audio circuitry have also been reengineered to give music increased precision and detail on an immersive sound stage, while optimised signal paths and lower-noise circuitry present audio against a dead quiet background with low distortion.

The X3 Series 2 has more than 90 component upgrades, and delivers 350W of output power into four ohms from analog, digital, PC-USB (MQA, PCM, DSD, XLR and wireless aptXTM HD Bluetooth sources. Plus, there’s a Moving Magnet Phono Stage for vinyl.

The Michi X5 Series 2 integrated amp pumps out 600W of Class AB output into four ohms powered by dual oversized low-noise toroidal transfomers. It also features more than 95 component changes. The result is said to be music delivered with compelling accuracy.

There’s also support for a range of source inputs, including analog, coaxial, optical, XLR balanced, aptXTM HD wireless Bluetooth, PC-USB supporting MQA hardware decoding (24-bit 384kHz), PCM (32-bit 384kHz), and DSD, plus a selectable Moving Magnet and Moving Coil are included for turntables.

As for the P5 Series 2 preamplifier, there have been more than 125 component upgrades to render digital music through eight-channel ESS SABRE DACs adapted to mono mode, which should extract extreme musical detail.

Meanwhile, dual toroidal transformers isolate digital and analog power supply feeds and further reduce noise and distortion levels with accuracy.

Supported source inputs include analog, digital and PC-USB with hardware MQA decoding (24-bit 384kHz), PCM (32-bit 384kHz) and DSD 4X. Wireless

The X3 Series 2 black will go for $7999, the X5 Series 2 black will be $10.999, and the P5 Series 2 black will be $6499.