Microsoft Adds Bold, Italic and Markdown Support to Notepad

News by Joe Gallop
Microsoft has given its Notepad app a major overhaul by introducing text formatting features that bring it closer to a modern writing tool.

Available now to Windows 11 users in the Canary and Dev Channels, the new version introduces bold and italic styling, hyperlinks, lists, and support for Markdown.

A new formatting toolbar now sits at the top of the app, giving users quick access to text styling and structure tools.

According to Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead for Microsoft’s Windows inbox apps, users can also toggle between a visual Markdown view and raw syntax, catering to both writers and developers.

Formatting can be cleared with one click, and those who prefer Notepad in its traditional plain-text form can disable formatting entirely in the app’s settings.

This update follows several enhancements to Notepad over the past year, including spell check, autocorrect, and even AI-powered features like text summarisation and generation for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Once a tool mainly for coders and quick notes, Notepad is now evolving into a versatile writing tool, especially with with Markdown and AI introduced.

It comes after Microsoft retired WordPad last year, potentially positioning the modernised Notepad as its successor.

Notepad’s formatting update is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders and is expected to reach all users later this year.

