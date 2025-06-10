Microsoft and ASUS Announce ROG Xbox Ally Gaming Handhelds for Holiday 2025 Release

Microsoft and ASUS have officially confirmed the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handhelds during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest, marking Microsoft’s first official entry into the portable gaming market.

The devices will launch during the 2025 holiday season across 28 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, and major European markets.

Pricing has not been announced, though Microsoft indicates costs will be comparable to current ROG Ally systems, which retail up to $800 for the Ally X model.

Two Performance tiers

The standard Xbox Ally features an AMD Ryzen Z2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage, while the premium Xbox Ally X includes an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage.

Both modes support microSD card expansion and feature identical 7-inch 1080p displays with 120Hz refresh rates, 500 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with anti-reflection coating.

The handhelds measure 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm, with the Xbox Ally weighing 670g and the Xbox Ally X at 715g.

Both include ergonomic grips based on Xbox Wireless Controller design principles, HD haptics, hall effect analog triggers (impulse triggers on Ally X), two assignable back buttons, and 6-axis IMU for gyro controls.

Platform Integration and Software

Microsoft has developed a full-screen Xbox interface optimised for handheld use, featuring a dedicated Xbox button for accessing the Game Bar overlay.

The systems run Windows 11 with optimisations for controller navigation and ASUS Armoury Crate integration for device controls.

Gaming compatibility extends beyond Xbox titles to include Steam, Battle.net, GOG, Ubisoft Connect, and other PC storefronts.

Native Game Pass integration supports Xbox Play Anywhere for cross-device progress synchronisation, while Xbox Cloud Gaming enables remote console access.

Exclusive Features and Partnerships

Microsoft partnered with Roblox to enable native handheld gameplay for the first time on the platform.

The company is developing a Steam Deck-style verification program with third-party developers to identify handheld-optimised games, with Gaming Copilot and Xbox accessibility features included.

Connectivity and Performance

Both models feature dual USB-C ports supporting DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery 3.0 for external display output, with the Ally X adding Thunderbolt 4 compatibility.

The Xbox Ally includes a 60Wh battery while the Ally X offers 80Wh capacity. Both support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and include 3.5mm audio jacks plus charging stands.

Xbox head Sarah Bond confirmed that every game featured in the showcase will be playable on the Xbox Ally devices, though specific native performance capabilities remain unclear.

New purchasers will receive Game Pass trial access.

The announcement represents Microsoft’s strategic expansion beyond traditional consoles as the company competes with Nintendo’s handheld dominance and Valve’s Steam Deck success in the portable gaming market.