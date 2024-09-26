Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For ‘Smoother Response’

Samsung Electronics announced on Thursday it has partnered with Microsoft Australia to “improve workstation experiences for Australian businesses by increasing compatibility between Samsung’s business monitors and Microsoft Surface devices”.

“The partnership provides business customers and channel partners with certainty that Samsung’s range of business monitors will operate at peak performance when paired with various [Microsoft] Surface laptops, docks, and external cables,” Samsung says.

It says Australian businesses will benefit from an “intuitive workstation package that can deliver sharp and vivid screen resolution options (5K, Dual QHD, UHD, Ultra WQHD), Pantone validated colour accuracy, Flicker Free and Eye Saver mode comfort features, and camera connectivity, in addition to smooth responses between the compatible devices”.

Phil Gaut, Senior Director – Professional Display Solutions, Samsung Australia, said collaboration meant “local Australian subsidiaries have delivered, enhanced and future-proofed integrated product packages with a global impact for channel partners and customers here in Australia and in international markets”.

He said it would lead to “greater efficiencies, reduce IT support across offices, and ease the transition to an AI-optimised workplace”.

Jane Mackerell, Director of Surface Commercial, Microsoft Asia, says partnerships of this type are crucial to luring workers to return to an office.

“The timing … aligns with customer demand for technology providers to assist in delivering compelling workstation solutions to entice employees to return to the office as part of hybrid working arrangements”.

She says Microsoft data shows that 71% of the Australian workforce is returning to the office at least one day a week, but that 60% of employees believe they don’t have the right capabilities to get their work done.

Tested Samsung monitors include ViewFinity S9, S8 and S6 models spanning 49-inch to 27-inch SKUs.

Tested Microsoft devices include Surface Dock 2 and Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, Surface Pro 9 and 10, Surface Laptop 5 and 6, Surface Laptop GO 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 devices.

Supporting USB-C cables include Cable Matters (USB-C to USB-C), pluggable TB4 certified cable and J5Create TB3 certified cable.

“Compatibility testing has confirmed reliability spanning functions including out of the box initial connection, power on and off, sleep and wake testing,” Samsung says.