Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For ‘Smoother Response’

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Samsung Electronics announced on Thursday it has partnered with Microsoft Australia to “improve workstation experiences for Australian businesses by increasing compatibility between Samsung’s business monitors and Microsoft Surface devices”.

“The partnership provides business customers and channel partners with certainty that Samsung’s range of business monitors will operate at peak performance when paired with various [Microsoft] Surface laptops, docks, and external cables,” Samsung says.

It says Australian businesses will benefit from an “intuitive workstation package that can deliver sharp and vivid screen resolution options (5K, Dual QHD, UHD, Ultra WQHD), Pantone validated colour accuracy, Flicker Free and Eye Saver mode comfort features, and camera connectivity, in addition to smooth responses between the compatible devices”.

Phil Gaut, Senior Director – Professional Display Solutions, Samsung Australia, said collaboration meant “local Australian subsidiaries have delivered, enhanced and future-proofed integrated product packages with a global impact for channel partners and customers here in Australia and in international markets”.

He said it would lead to “greater efficiencies, reduce IT support across offices, and ease the transition to an AI-optimised workplace”.

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 26 at 10.34.38 am Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Surface Pro 9.

 

Jane Mackerell, Director of Surface Commercial, Microsoft Asia, says partnerships of this type are crucial to luring workers to return to an office.

“The timing … aligns with customer demand for technology providers to assist in delivering compelling workstation solutions to entice employees to return to the office as part of hybrid working arrangements”.

She says Microsoft data shows that 71% of the Australian workforce is returning to the office at least one day a week, but that 60% of employees believe they don’t have the right capabilities to get their work done.

 

Samsungs 2024 Smart Monitor Odyssey OLED and ViewFinity Lineup Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Samsung’s 2024 Smart Monitor, Odyssey OLED and ViewFinity Lineup.

 

Tested Samsung monitors include ViewFinity S9, S8 and S6 models spanning 49-inch to 27-inch SKUs. 

Tested Microsoft devices include Surface Dock 2 and Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, Surface Pro 9 and 10, Surface Laptop 5 and 6, Surface Laptop GO 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 devices. 

Supporting USB-C cables include Cable Matters (USB-C to USB-C), pluggable TB4 certified cable and J5Create TB3 certified cable.

 “Compatibility testing has confirmed reliability spanning functions including out of the box initial connection, power on and off, sleep and wake testing,” Samsung says.

PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
hitachi banner 728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Whatmough 728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Haier 728x90 1 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
728x90 Iconic Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
QUEEN 728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
728X90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Middleton 728x90px Product Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
SPRING FOOTY FINALS 2024 Banner 728x90px Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Litheaudio 728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
728x90 Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Microsoft Australia And Samsung Join Forces For Smoother Response
Previous Post

Layouts Easy On The Eye With Hewlett Packard's Print AI

Meta Reveals AR Glasses Prototype Orion, Updates Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Lenovo Launches 27" ThinkSmart Display
ZTE Nubia X Trades Notch For Dual Screens
Specialist Sound Dealers To Get Massive Marketing Boost From Convoy