Microsoft CoPilot Now Generally Available

Microsoft CoPilot, formerly known as Bing Chat, is now available in 105 languages, and 169 countries “on all modern browsers for mobile and web,” according to the Director of Communications at Microsoft, Caitlin Roulston.

“I’m excited to announce that Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) has moved out of public preview and is now generally available, expanding access to better answers, new efficiency, and instant creativity,” revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

She said Microsoft will continue to “launch new features in preview while we iterate, listen to feedback, and improve the experience for our users.”