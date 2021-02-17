Microsoft Debuts New $149.95 Xbox Wireless Headset

Microsoft appears to be softening the blow of low Xbox Series X/S stock by releasing a pair of new wireless headphones which are compatible with its suite of gaming consoles.

The $149.95 Xbox Wireless Headset ($US99) will be released on March 16 and is designed to connect with the Xbox One, Series X/S, PCs and mobiles via Bluetooth.

The product supports spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X and has rotating ear cup dials to allow the use to adjust volume easily.

Xbox’s new Wireless Headset will last for 15 hours on a full charge and just 30 minutes of charging will give it four hours battery.

Microsoft will also be updating its Xbox Accessories app to include control over the equaliser, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring and brightness of the mute light.

Plus, voice isolation focuses the mic on your voice to reduce background noise.

It is the first time Microsoft has released a new wireless Xbox headset since Xbox 360 was the flagship console.

Erik Garcia, Project Architect and Lead, said about the product: “We spent a lot of time in the audio testing chambers trying to characterize and understand how the headset reproduces audio in different room environments. It goes in your living room, game room, and dorm room and we want it to sound the best for all types of audio.”

The new Xbox Wireless Headset will be available worldwide from March 16th, priced at $149.95 and preorders for the headset are live today at the Microsoft Store and other retailers.