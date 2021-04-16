Microsoft Edge Launches ‘Kids Mode’ For Safer Browsing

Microsoft, Latest News, Security by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Given that the tablet is the number one babysitter, parents can now rest easy with the introduction of Microsoft Edge Kids Mode.

The feature rolls out in the U.S. today, with a worldwide launch imminent. To access Kids Mode, you just click your profile image in Edge, and choose between the two age ranges: 5-8, or 9-12.

It’s a full-screen browser, which means kids cannot easily switch apps, and entering a PIN is the only way to disable the mode.

There’s an approved list of sites, and a stripped down kid-friendly version of Bing. Parents can approve any sites not on the list, again with a PIN, and there are customisable themes, to add a bit of fun.

Check out the introduction video, below.

Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
en us WD MyPassportSSD WEB BNR 728x90 Final Sustain V2 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
728x90 7 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
BW Trade In 728x90 1 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
Banner Shyla 728x90 Microsoft Edge Launches Kids Mode For Safer Browsing
Previous Post

Apple Expands Its Fitness+ Program With New Tailored Workouts

DJI Releases Its Game Changing Air 2S Drone

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Google Releases Chromecast Wifi Fix
in 'News'
Samsung Announce Australian Pricing For The Frame
in 'Display and TV'
Toy-Like Walkman Phone Quite The Performer
in 'Archive'