Microsoft Edge Launches ‘Kids Mode’ For Safer Browsing

Given that the tablet is the number one babysitter, parents can now rest easy with the introduction of Microsoft Edge Kids Mode.

The feature rolls out in the U.S. today, with a worldwide launch imminent. To access Kids Mode, you just click your profile image in Edge, and choose between the two age ranges: 5-8, or 9-12.

It’s a full-screen browser, which means kids cannot easily switch apps, and entering a PIN is the only way to disable the mode.

There’s an approved list of sites, and a stripped down kid-friendly version of Bing. Parents can approve any sites not on the list, again with a PIN, and there are customisable themes, to add a bit of fun.

Check out the introduction video, below.