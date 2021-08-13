Microsoft Set To Release New Flagship Laptop

Microsoft could have a new flagship laptop on the market by October, according to new rumours.

The Surface Book brand will be usurped, according to Windows Central, who say the name will be retired for the very similar “Surface Laptop Pro” or “Surface Laptop Studio.”

A glance at Microsoft’s recent patent submissions suggest that the new laptop won’t have a detachable display, but instead a pull-forward display, similar to the iPad Pro.

The October release date seems right, considering the similar timing of Windows 11. This will make the new flagship laptop one of the first Microsoft products to ship with Windows 11, which would make sense.