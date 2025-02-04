Microsoft Takes Another Game Over To PlayStation

For the first time since the Forza series debuted back in 2005, it will be taken from Xbox and made available on its rival PlayStation platform.

Along with Call of Duty, Forza is among Microsoft’s largest franchises in console gaming. It is now porting Forza Horizon 5 to PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro later this year.

“With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5,” announced Playground Games, the developer of Forza.

Since its 2021 release, Forza Horizon 5 has attracted more than 40 million players. Initially, Forza Horizon 5 will be released on PlayStation with the same content as on Xbox and PC.

The game will then get a free update on all platforms called Horizon Realms. There will be cross-play between PC, PS5, and Xbox.

PlayStation has its own racing game series, Gran Turismo, which directly rivals the Forza Motorsport games.

Microsoft made it clear last year that it would be releasing more games on other consoles apart from the Xbox, including PlayStation and Nintendo. Microsoft owns major game studios such as Activision Blizzard, Xbox Game Studio and ZeniMax Media.

Forza Horizon 5 being made available on PlayStation follows other Xbox exclusive titles such as Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush announced for the PlayStation.

Xbox then confirmed PS5 versions of Doom: The Dark Ages, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and The Outer Worlds 2 will also be available on PlayStation.

Still unconfirmed, though speculated among game analysts, is that Xbox franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and Flight Simulator will head to the PS5 this year.

Apart from PlayStation, Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO, appeared to suggest earlier this year that Xbox games will be released for the upcoming Switch 2 which will be available in Australia this May.

Spencer hasn’t confirmed if the deal will be struck, apart from saying that he is in contact with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo. “I’m really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they’re a really important part of this industry,” said Spencer, referencing a possible collaboration with Nintendo.