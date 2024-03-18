Microsoft Teams To Introduce Walkie-Talkie Feature For Apple iPhones

Microsoft plans to integrate walkie-talkie functionality to Apple phones, leveraging Apple’s Push-to-Talk framework into the Teams Map.

This is according to the tech giant’s development roadmap, which reveals that plans for the integration are expected to be implemented in May.

Teams Walkie-Talkie, a feature in Microsoft Team, was first shipped to the platform in 2021, at the height of Covid-19, and was designed to provide instant push-to-talk (PTT) for Teams.

This new feature offers instant and secure voice communication with efficient background operation. Users will be able to utilise the convenince of the walkie capability from their lock screens, and will seamlessly connect even when Microsoft Teams is not in the foreground.

It will be accessible on the GCC cloud instance for Microsoft Teams across iOS and Android platforms.