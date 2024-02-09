Microsoft To Share Details On Xbox Games For PlayStation Soon

According to insider sources, Microsoft are preparing to share details regarding its plans to bring Xbox exclusive games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Details of the multi-platform plans have slowly been leaked, one of which being the upcoming Indiana Jones game being considered for PS5.

Now, the company are planning to outline the future of Xbox next week.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said, “We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

It was reported the company were originally planning the update for later this month, along with an announcement of ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

After this, speculation about this game and others coming to PS5 intensified. Microsoft responded with an announcement saying a “business update event” was coming next week.

A release of ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ for PS5 and Nintendo Switch was hinted at last week, after rumours it and ‘Sea of Thieves’ would make their way to non-Xbox consoles.

Now, Microsoft will have to address the rumours head-on, with an explanation about the new Xbox strategy, and what the future could look like after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.