Microsoft Xbox Home UI Now Available

Almost a year ago, Microsoft began testing a new Xbox Home UI and its now finally ready to be delivered to Xbox users.

An overhaul of the Xbox is being rolled out to Xbox Series X/S and One consoles, adding more background space, and quick access for the store, search, and settings.

Ivy Krislov, Product Manager Lead for Xbox said it’s beginning rollout now “to a subset of all Xbox consoles. This means that some customers will need to wait a few weeks to get their hands on it.”

The biggest change will be a reworked UI pushing tiled interface to provide more background space.

“When we first showed Xbox Insiders what we were working on we heard your feedback clearly – you wanted more room to show off custom backgrounds or game art, quicker navigation options, and more personalisation.”

Tile sizes have been reduced, and a new responsive game art feature has been added updating the background when hovering over certain games and apps.

There will be a new floating UI above the main home interface providing quick access to the game/app library, Xbox Game Pass, search, Microsoft Store, and settings.

There will also be new curated, personalised lists and a widget like interface for community/friends updates.

Users are able to customise it with pinned games and groups such as Quick Resume.

The new UI will be rolled out over the coming weeks, and once the user’s Xbox gets the update, they’ll be able to customise it exactly how they want.

