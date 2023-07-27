Microsoft Xbox Home UI Now Available

Almost a year ago, Microsoft began testing a new Xbox Home UI and its now finally ready to be delivered to Xbox users.

An overhaul of the Xbox is being rolled out to Xbox Series X/S and One consoles, adding more background space, and quick access for the store, search, and settings.

Ivy Krislov, Product Manager Lead for Xbox said it’s beginning rollout now “to a subset of all Xbox consoles. This means that some customers will need to wait a few weeks to get their hands on it.”

The biggest change will be a reworked UI pushing tiled interface to provide more background space.