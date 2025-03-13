MiLi Unveils World’s First Apple and Google Licensed Bluetooth Tracker

MiLi has introduced the MiTag Duo, the first-ever Bluetooth tracker officially licensed by both Apple and Google.

Unlike traditional trackers that are restricted to a single ecosystem, MiTag Duo allows users to choose between Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device, making it the most versatile Bluetooth tracker on the market.

Until now, Apple’s AirTag only worked with iPhones, while brands like Tile and Chipolo catered primarily to Android users.

MiTag Duo removes this limitation, offering a seamless setup experience with either tracking network.

Once paired, the device functions exclusively with the chosen platform without requiring third-party apps or subscriptions.

MiTag Duo is designed for security and convenience, featuring end-to-end encryption for private tracking and a compact, water-resistant design suitable for various belongings, including luggage, handbags, keys, vehicles, and even pets.

MiLi’s innovation marks a significant breakthrough in Bluetooth tracking technology, providing greater flexibility and cross-platform compatibility.

The MiTag Duo is distributed exclusively by Aditek Distribution in Australia and New Zealand, with availability across multiple international markets, including the USA, UK, Europe, and Asia.