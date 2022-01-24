Miranda Kerr’s Sis-In-Law Starts Porn App For Women

Australian supermodel, mother and “clean beauty” pioneer Miranda Kerr has always kept a very tight rein on her public image. Now the sister of her billionaire Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel is pushing an audio porn app for women, and the content is “Not watered down”, according to founder Caroline Spiegel.

The app, for a website called Quinn, already has 300,000 subscribers and was set up by 24-year-old Caroline to sell erotic audio content for women, to give women an alternative to the standard, visually dominated porn normally consumed by men.

In a nutshell, the app solicits users to create their own content and submit 10-minute fantasy-based audios that are “like the kind of good sex people want” and which are “designed to make you orgasm,” Spiegel told The Information site in the.

Erotic content creators are already earning up to $7000 a month. All they have to do is create an erotic audio track that stimulates women.

Users pay just over $4 per month to get access to the erotic audio conversations.

Creators even have their own landing page, similar to that provided by Spotify, so listeners develop loyalty to particular contributors.

Caroline and her staff curate the audio submissions from creators.

Creators have autonomy over the final product. However, they are strictly not permitted to violate company rules.

Anything that promotes non-consensual sex or rape, incest, sex with minors, or zoophilia is immediately banned and the creator terminated.

On TikTok there is already over 100,000 followers, with several Australian women subscribing to the app.

Caroline says the app seeks to transcend conventional feminism. She also claims her brother, who was the world’s youngest billionaire in 2015 and is now worth more than $9 billion, did not fund the creation of the app, however he does praise his young sister’s entrepreneurial spirit. “I am proud of her,” he says.

“It’s more about how I think it’s empowering to be turned on by content that is made ethically and is genuinely very hot,” Caroline explains. “The content is not watered down.

“It’s not what people think women want. It’s made directly in response to what women want — and that is something new.”

She claims the stigma surrounding sexual dysfunction and female masturbation inspired her to strive to create a platform where women can feel comfortable in pursuing sexual pleasure on their own.

Caroline’s company is close to a Series A financing round.