TAIWAN/SHANGHAI: Apple partner Foxconn, which builds iPhones, said it expects to be back to full seasonal capacity by the end of the month after coronavirus fears stalled some production in China.

Foxconn told investors it has already returned to 50 percent of seasonal required capacity after resuming production at its main China plants during the past fortnight.

But Foxconn warned there are still uncertainties which are beyond the company’s control such as AI, semiconductor and 5G equipment supplies