Monitor Audio Launches Budget-Friendly Vestra Subwoofers

News, Latest News, News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Monitor Audio has expanded its subwoofer lineup with the launch of the new Vestra Series, designed to deliver low-end performance at a more accessible price point.

The three new models, W10 (A$1,349), W12 (A$1,699), and W15 (A$1,999), combine premium acoustic engineering and sleek industrial design while keeping prices below the brand’s flagship Anthra range.

The Vestra subs, available in matte black or matte white, are built around Monitor Audio’s proven C-CAM (Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium) driver cones, known for their strength, low distortion, and detailed bass reproduction.

Available in 10-inch, 12-inch, and 15-inch configurations, each model is designed to meet different room sizes and listening preferences.

monitor Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers

The W10 and W12 use sealed enclosures for tight, controlled bass, while the larger W15 opts for a ported design to maximise low-end extension and physical impact – ideal for large home cinemas.

All models are powered by custom-tuned Class D amplifiers: 250 watts in the W10 and 500 watts in both the W12 and W15. Monitor Audio has engineered these amps to work in tandem with the driver’s characteristics.

Designed with both consumers and integrators in mind, the Vestra Series includes a range of setup-friendly features. Each model includes unbalanced stereo RCA and LFE inputs, 12V triggers, and DSP-based EQ presets (Impact, Movie, Music) for straightforward tuning.

monitor 2 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers

Internally, Monitor Audio has paid close attention to build quality, with MDF cabinets, rigid internal bracing, and triple-suspension driver mounts (W12 and W15) that control cone movement during high output. Larger voice coils and upgraded venting help maintain performance under stress which is critical for modern AV systems demanding sustained bass output.

While the Vestra range lacks the app-controlled DSP and ultra-premium build of Anthra subwoofers, it stays true to Monitor Audio’s ‘Transparent Design Philosophy’, focusing on clear sound and intuitive usability.

ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Westan 728x90px Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Marshall 728x90 1 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
hitachi banner 728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Litheaudio 728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
MOTHERS DAY 2025 Banner 728x90px Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Monitor Audio Launches Budget Friendly Vestra Subwoofers
Previous Post

Tivoli’s 70s-Inspired Model Hits Australia in Bold New Colours

Kodak Launches Luma 500 Portable Projector with Google TV and 10,500mAh Battery

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

HMD Launch New Phone That Most Kids Could Hate

Motorola Rolls Out New Edge 20 Range

Wave Lite True Wireless Earbuds Are Truly Immersive