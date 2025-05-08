Monitor Audio Launches Budget-Friendly Vestra Subwoofers

Monitor Audio has expanded its subwoofer lineup with the launch of the new Vestra Series, designed to deliver low-end performance at a more accessible price point.

The three new models, W10 (A$1,349), W12 (A$1,699), and W15 (A$1,999), combine premium acoustic engineering and sleek industrial design while keeping prices below the brand’s flagship Anthra range.

The Vestra subs, available in matte black or matte white, are built around Monitor Audio’s proven C-CAM (Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium) driver cones, known for their strength, low distortion, and detailed bass reproduction.

Available in 10-inch, 12-inch, and 15-inch configurations, each model is designed to meet different room sizes and listening preferences.

The W10 and W12 use sealed enclosures for tight, controlled bass, while the larger W15 opts for a ported design to maximise low-end extension and physical impact – ideal for large home cinemas.

All models are powered by custom-tuned Class D amplifiers: 250 watts in the W10 and 500 watts in both the W12 and W15. Monitor Audio has engineered these amps to work in tandem with the driver’s characteristics.

Designed with both consumers and integrators in mind, the Vestra Series includes a range of setup-friendly features. Each model includes unbalanced stereo RCA and LFE inputs, 12V triggers, and DSP-based EQ presets (Impact, Movie, Music) for straightforward tuning.

Internally, Monitor Audio has paid close attention to build quality, with MDF cabinets, rigid internal bracing, and triple-suspension driver mounts (W12 and W15) that control cone movement during high output. Larger voice coils and upgraded venting help maintain performance under stress which is critical for modern AV systems demanding sustained bass output.