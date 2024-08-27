Monitors, Joystick And USB-C Dock In Lenovo Legion Launch 

Two new Lenovo Legion gaming monitors, priced at $449 and $549, are slated to be on sale in Australia in September or October.

The 27-inch Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 monitor (pictured above) supports 120% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3.

The 31.5-inch Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 monitor supports 112% sRGB.

Lenovo said both monitors have two HDMI 2.1 ports, a single DP1.4 port, an audio out, a pair of 3W speakers, a refresh rate of up to 180Hz and 0.5ms (MPRT) response times in their 1500R curved displays.

Among the Legion Go accessories are:

Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard

A 75% layout, 180g keyboard, 5.6mm thick. The keyboard can switch between up to three devices with multi-device connection, and supports Microsoft Windows, Android and iPadOS.

Price and release date in Australia to be announced.

Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector

Lenovo says this “turns the Lenovo Legion Go’s detachable TrueStrike controllers into a single, chargeable controller. At full charge, the Charging Connector’s onboard battery also provides a full charge for both the left and right detachable TrueStrike controllers”.

The connector is rechargeable via a Type-C port.

Price and release date in Australia to be announced.

Lenovo Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps

Lenovo says the joystick offers “more precise control when playing racing or FPS games”, and that “extra grippy textured material enhances comfort and control”.

Price and release date in Australia to be announced.

Lenovo Legion Go USB-C Dock

Lenovo says the dock “gives gamers a base station for their Lenovo Legion Go when not on the move”.

It comes with a USB-C Power port (up to 100W max), 1G RJ45 port, full-function Type-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port that supports up to 4K at 60Hz. The dock also has a 230mm integrated Type-C cable to connect to the Lenovo Legion Go.

It will retail for $99 and is expected in Australia in November.