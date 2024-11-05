More AI Features Will Arrive With iOS 18.2 Update

After Apple released its iOS 18.1 last month with the first Apple Intelligence features, the company is reportedly set to release iOS 18.2 early next month.

The updated OS which includes major improvements to Apple Intelligence is expected to arrive in the week of December 2, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

That timeframe would approximately coincide with the period which the company has confirmed for its Apple Intelligence features to be available on devices in Australia.

The updated iOS 18.2 will offer AI features in varieties of English beyond the American version.

This week, Apple announced the second developer beta of iOS 18.2. With it, users can upgrade to ChatGPT Plus directly within Settings.

The first round of Apple Intelligence features with the free ChatGPT version launched with the first beta of iOS 18.2. Now, iOS 18.2 developer beta 2 offers even more Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Image Playground, Image Wand, and Visual Intelligence.

The ChatGPT section of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ for Siri now shows the ChatGPT limits that are in place for free users, while also offering an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.

In the iOS 18.2 beta 2 release notes, Apple also says that it has improved battery life and device temperature.

That update is crucial when you consider several iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users reported experiencing excessive and unexplainable battery drain, with those complaints centered around the ‌iOS 18‌ update. In some cases, much of the battery drain was reported in standby mode when the ‌iPhone‌ isn’t in use, suggesting a background activity could be causing problems for some users.

The second betas of upcoming iOS 18.2 also offers iPhone 16 users with the option to lock their auto exposure and auto focus settings with a light press. The AE/AF Lock toggle can be turned on by going to Settings > Camera > Camera Control.

Another update with the upcoming iOS 18.2 is that it will allow users to use their ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring even when their ‌iPhone‌’s hotspot connection is being shared with a Mac. Previously, having a Mac connected through Personal Hotspot meant that users could not use their ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring feature simultaneously.

The iOS 18.2 version for the iPad will also help the company comply with new regulatory requirements. For example, in the European Union, users will need to select a Default Browser when opening Safari. This is done to comply with the bloc’s Digital Markets Act requirement, giving users there the option to select a default web browser of their choice from a list of options.