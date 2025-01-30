More Leaks On Apple’s iPhone SE 4, Tipped For April Release

Leaked images of what is said to be Apple’s next iPhone SE have appeared on social media, and the size of the camera bump is causing much discussion.

Leaker Majin Bu posted four photos on X of what is rumoured to be the iPhone SE 4. It’s not clear if the phones are real or dummies.

As with previous SE models there is only one rear camera, and no evidence of a dynamic island design, as had been tipped previously. The camera bump seems quite prominent.

It appears as if the phone will feature a USB-C port.

The SE 4 is rumored to switch to an OLED display, and have enough RAM to ensure the inclusion of Apple Intelligence.

April is firming as release month.

The screen is tipped to be 6.1 inches, with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio and ceramic shield glass.

The display is XDR OLED, HDR10, 800 nits (HBM) and 1200 nits (peak), and the handset is said to have a 48MP main camera and a 12MP selfie camera.