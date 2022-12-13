More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

A new filing has revealed a ton of new information about Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared on China’s TENAA database, which steps out a lot of the device’s specifications.

%name More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks

According to the certification listing, the SM-S9180 has a 6.8-inch screen with a 1440 x 3088 resolution, and 16.7 million colours.

The phone measures 163.4mm x 78.1mm x 8.9mm, and weights 233 grams, and sports 8GB to 12GB RAM, and storage tiers of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Perhaps disappointingly for Samsung fans is the 108MP primary camera confirmed here. Rumours abound that a 200MP camera would be the big feature in next year’s Ultra.

Assuming this is not the case, the 108MP is likely to be the same ISOCELL HM3 sensor in the S22 Ultra, and will be coupled with a 12MP telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 2MP sensor, and a 12MP selfie camera.

cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
1 728x90 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
728 x 90 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
SmartHouse M32 728x60 v2 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
ARL0646 Christmas Sale 2022 Banner 728x90px 72dpi More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
Whatmough 728x90 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
Channel News Ad Laser 35th 720x90 More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
Previous Post

LG Launches Two 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors

Huawei's Watch-Earbud Combo Isn't A Prank

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

A Cracker Of A Notebook From BenQ
Coronavirus Hits Merged TPG/Vodafone Hard
REVIEW: Roidmi F8 Storm Takes On Dyson