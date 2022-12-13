More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks

A new filing has revealed a ton of new information about Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared on China’s TENAA database, which steps out a lot of the device’s specifications.

According to the certification listing, the SM-S9180 has a 6.8-inch screen with a 1440 x 3088 resolution, and 16.7 million colours.

The phone measures 163.4mm x 78.1mm x 8.9mm, and weights 233 grams, and sports 8GB to 12GB RAM, and storage tiers of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Perhaps disappointingly for Samsung fans is the 108MP primary camera confirmed here. Rumours abound that a 200MP camera would be the big feature in next year’s Ultra.

Assuming this is not the case, the 108MP is likely to be the same ISOCELL HM3 sensor in the S22 Ultra, and will be coupled with a 12MP telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 2MP sensor, and a 12MP selfie camera.