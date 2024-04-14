Mosman’ Greek Cafe Kazzi Owned By Millionaire Making Dodgy Claims Against Customers

Peter Papas the owner of Mosman’s Greek café Kazzi on the Balmoral waterfront, is well known for seeking out publicity, whether it’s when he is buying up multimillion dollar waterfront homes, or cuddling up to politicians or telling the Council what they should be doing around Mosman.

What he does not talk about is how his staff bully customers, who object to being accused of not paying a bill despite not even eating a meal at the Mosman cafe.

But he does like turning up in his flash McLaren cars and getting his rich mates with their Mclarens, to park in front of his restaurant in an effort to make an impression. Or smashing plates with local Politicians.

This is the same guy who objected to the speed limits in front of his restaurant being lowered, which is another fight he failed to win.

Kazzi which is owned by Papas, is the same café that in the past has overcharged customers for meals using the tap and pay system and when confronted management claimed, “It was an honest mistake”.

This time round staff at the waterfront restaurant have taken to trying to extract money from people who have not even eaten there.

On Saturday, I stopped to chat to someone at Kazzi restaurant I was only there for a few minutes.

The next day when ordering one of their overpriced coffee’s I was accused of not paying for my breakfast the day prior, despite not having had breakfast or even a coffee on the previous day.

There was, no excuse me, did you fail to pay for your breakfast yesterday.

This was a full on, accusation that I had left without paying, and when I pointed out that I had not had breakfast another staff member chirped in claiming I had left without paying.

At this stage the woke person serving me, said when I objected, to her claims “I don’t like your attitude”.

Forget about accusing someone of basically stealing, this was an employee who then blurted out when asked for proof “I was not here yesterday”.

I then asked them to pull up their security cameras only to be mysteriously told “We don’t have security cameras where you were sitting”, this is despite there being several security cameras around Kazzi.

This is a café where staff are constantly rude and often take orders without writing down the order.

A few minutes later a manager told me to leave.

Acting like a thug bouncer the son of Papas, not only shirt fronted me, but he also failed to produce any evidence that I had in fact ordered a meal the day prior.

A short while later I identified the person who had sat close to me and had in fact ordered a meal and drinks for both himself and his wife.

Last year I placed an order at Kazzi for a takeaway meal.

As I had to wait for the meal, I checked the amount that had been tapped on my card only to discover that I had been charged $10 extra.

When I went back and pointed out the overcharging, they claimed it was “A honest mistake”.

Really this is a café that has an electronic payment system so the only way that an electronic charge could be mistaken is either via the loading of the system with the incorrect amount, or someone hitting the wrong button on the register, or someone is fiddling the till.

On this occasion I let the issue go and took the $10 cash they threw at me.

In the past Kazzi management has ended up in tribunals over claims that they underpaid a former Barrista who ended up running another cafe in Mosman.

Kazzi Beach Greek barista Dan Horne seen below, took action against Kazzi after a falling out with management, he claims that he was also threatened by management when he left.

Management have not commented for this story.

If you have any stories or comments about Kazzi, the management of the restaurant or have worked there in the past send your comments to us.

We understand that Papas was not aware of the situation or was involved in the day incident.