Moto G Stylus (2024) Renders & Specs Leaked

New leaks have surfaced indicating Motorola are still going with mid-range smartphones with a stylus.

Last year, the Moto G Stylus (2023) was launched, and now, renders and specifications have leaked about the Moto G Stylus (2024).

It’s claimed to measure 162.5 x 74.4 x 8.09mm, and weighs 190g, making it slightly shorter, wider, slimmer, and lighter than its predecessor.

It’s tipped to come with Android 13 onboard, and will be powered by a currently unknown Snapdragon chipset.

It will have at least one version with 128GB storage, and come with a water-repellent coating, support for 5G and NFC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with 1,080 x 2,200 resolution, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The main camera is said to be 50MP with OIS, and the selfie camera is said to be 8MP. The rear design looks different to the 2023 model, consisting of a camera island which the back material “flows into.” Additionally, the frame is flat all over.

Finally, an integrated stylus will sit on the lower right, and on the bottom left side will be a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Globally pricing and availability is still to be revealed.

