Moto G23 Specs Reveal 50MP Primary Camera Sensor

The design of Moto G23, a budget-friendly device in Motorola’s pipeline, has been released along with some of its specifications.

The Moto G23 features 50MP primary camera sensor with Quad Pixel technology that will offer super sharp and more vibrant photos. The other two confirmed camera units include 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro, according to the report.

Design-wise, the back of the Moto G23 appears similar to what we see on recent Redmi devices. It has a triple camera array housed inside a rectangular island. Two large cutouts are arranged vertically, while the third smaller camera lens is placed to the side.

The G23 will be available in three color variants: Blue, Grey, and White.

The sides of the device are flat, which seems to be a trendy design these days. On the front, the handset packs a hole-punch display. The bezels are evenly sized on three sides, however, the chin is quite thick. The 16MP selfie shooter is placed at the center.

The Moto G23 is anticipated to have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Display (1600 x 720) with a 90HZ refresh rate as for the rest of the specifications.

According to reports, the MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the Moto G23. A 5000 mAh battery with 30W quick charging capability might power it.