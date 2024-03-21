Moto Goes Big With New Range Of Value Smartphones

As tipped by ChannelNews, Motorola has rolled out three new smartphones for the fast growing value market, the Moto devices range in price from $229 to $149, you also have the choice of the latest Pantone colours.

The new range consists of moto g24, moto g04 and shortly the moto g34 5G.

The range will see Motorola compete with HMD Global who is dropping the Nokia range replacing it with their own value HMD brand of smartphone along with Nokia feature phones.

Missing from the latest announcements is the new Moto G50 Ultra, a $1,699 premium device that is being launched overseas but not in Australia.

As for their latest offering it includes the MOTO G04 which is retailing for $179 and comes in three colours Sunrise Orange, Concord Black, and Satin Blue.

The smartphone has a large 6.6” HD+ resolution IPS LCD display on the front capable of up to 90Hz refresh rate, and it’s powered by an octa-core UNISOC processor.

It has 4GB of RAM with a virtual RAM Boost that can utilise parts of the 64GB built-in storage for more memory as required, but you can expand your storage with a microSD card.

There’s a 16MP camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie camera on the front, with AI enhancements and support for HDR and Portrait mode.

On board is a massive 5000mAh battery to get you through the day, with support for 15W charging, though there’s no charger included in the box.

Two models are set to retail for $299 including the new moto 5G g34 premium design device.

Available in Charcoal Black and Ocean Green with this model also available in a premium Vegan Leather finish.

The moto g34 includes a 6.5” HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos certified audio.

The Moto smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 4GB RAM and virtual RAM Boost and 128GB built-in storage which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Like the cheaper version there is a big 5000mAh battery included again, which supports 18W Turbo Charging for fast top up.

There’s a 50MP Quad-Pixel camera on the rear of the moto g34, with a 2MP macro camera alongside. There’s a 16MP camera in the front, with Ultra Pixel technology to capture sharper, and more vibrant selfies.

The moto g34 5G will launch with Android 14, but will receive one OS update, as well as 3 years of bi-monthly security updates.

The moto g34 5G will be available from the 24th of April for $279 from motorola.com.au in Charcoal Black and Ocean Green (vegan leather), or soon for $229 from select carriers – which we’ll find out more about later.

The final model is the $299 moto g24 that also comes in three colour options: Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, and Pink Lavender.

The body is water-repellent and includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

It has a 6.6” HD+ resolution IPS display with high refresh rate, and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor powering the device.

There’s also 4GB of RAM with the virtual RAM Boost and 128GB of built-in storage with support for a microSD card up to 1TB.

The moto g24 gets a bump up to a 50MP main camera on the rear, with a 2MP macro sensor sitting alongside the main camera.

An 8MP selfie camera is packed into the front, which, includes a face retouch option.

Like the other models there is 5000mAh battery and Motorola’s 15W TurboPower fast charger.

The moto g24 will launch with Android 14 and the Motorola myUX software, with a promise of three years of bi-monthly security updates.

The devices are available from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Big W, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Australia Post, and Amazon, Mobileciti and motorola.com.au.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific said, “Our moto g family has always focused on meaningful innovation built on consumer insights. We continue to listen to what consumers are looking for in their next smartphone and don’t think you need to compromise on key features or design when looking for your next affordable smartphone. We are committed and proud to be consistently developing class leading solutions for Australian consumers”.