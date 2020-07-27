A smartphone battle is set to break out this week that could seriously dent the aspirations of Chinese smartphone brand Oppo, with both Motorola and TCL both set to launch premium smartphones.

TCL will launch their Series 10 Premium range while Motorola will step back into the premium smartphone market with their Motorola 5G Edge range.

Designed in Chicago USA, the Motorola offering has been a long time coming for a Company that once dominated the premium smartphone market with their Razr brand and early smartphone range, this is the same Company whose gear was used to send the first message from the moon.

Now owned by Lenovo the new offering appears to be up there with the best in the premium smartphone market with the Company that was once the #1 smartphone brand in the USA and Australia now taking on the likes of Oppo and Xiaomi who also want to gain share in the premium smartphone market.

Oppo has spent millions trying to buy their way into the Australian premium market. TCL who own the Alcatel brand are the third-place provider of smartphones in Australia.

Motorola and TCL are set to benefit from the fact that they are not seen as Chinese brands, TCL because of their success in the TV market where they are #1 in the USA and #2 worldwide behind Samsung.

Motorola is owned by Chinese Company Lenovo, but their heritage is in the USA where the new smartphone range has been designed and the brand is a household name.

The emergence of TCL and Motorola in the premium smartphone market is set to hurt brands Oppo, Vivo and Realme who during the past quarter has seen sales fall due to Covid-19.

In the Indian market where the BBK owned brands dominated sales have fallen 51% year-on-year to just over 18 million units due to anti-Chinese sentiment.

The Motorola Edge is a new beginning for Motorola who have gradually built strength in the value market, earlier this year they teased the market with consumers reminded of their heritage with the return of a modern day Razr model.

Best known for their flip phones and secure transmission devices, Motorola has been at the forefront of mobile telephony and smartphone innovations for well over half a century

It all began in the decade of 1920 when Paul Galvin from Illinois went to Chicago and started a business making battery eliminators – a device that enabled battery-powered radios to work with household electricity instead.

In the 1930s, Galvin Manufacturing came up with devices like police radio (a car radio that received only police broadcasts) and home radio with push-button tuning features – a first of its kind.

Even today many Australian security and police forces use Motorola gear.

At one stage the Company moved into the TV market.

The year 1947 turned out to be an important year in the company’s history as it also saw Galvin’s son Robert joining the company, as well as the company being renamed Motorola.

1958 was also the year when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) came into existence, and Motorola became one of the agency’s first suppliers, providing space communication equipment like transponders that were used in Mariner II, which launched in 1962 to explore the planet Venus.

The famous Apollo 11 mission saw hundreds of Motorola engineers designing, testing, and producing the space flight’s sophisticated electronics.

After becoming the first human to land on moon, Neil Armstrong said his first words – “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind” – using a Motorola radio transponder.

In 2000, Motorola acquired General Instrument Corporation, a company that had proposed the world’s first all-digital HDTV (high-definition television) technical standard back in 1990.

In 1973, the company came up with a prototype of the world’s first portable cellular telephone, using the DynaTAC (Dynamic Adaptive Total Area Coverage) system.

In the year 1983, the world’s first commercial hand-held cellular phone, the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X phone, got FCC’s approval.

In the year 1989, Motorola released the MicroTAC, which was the smallest and lightest cellular phone available at the time.

Sporting a semi-clamshell design, it was 9 inches long when opened and weighed in 349 grams.

In the year 1996, the company launched the successor to the DynaTAC. Dubbed StarTAC, it was the first ever clamshell/flip mobile phone.

In 2001, Motorola came up with the V60, another clamshell phone but even smaller in size. Measuring 3.43 x 1.77 x 0.94 inches and weighing in at 109 g, the device offered up to three hours of talk time, Internet access, text messaging and voice-activated dialling.

It was eventually made available in all three cellular technologies – GSM, TDMA and CDMA – and quickly became a worldwide best seller.

In 2003, Motorola Introduced A760, world’s first handset based on the Linux OS and Java technology. A few years later, the RAZR V3 was launched. Measuring 3.86 x 2.09 x 0.55 in and weighing in at 95 g, the device sported a striking design.

In 2011 Motorola was acquired by Google and a year later they launched the Moto X smartphone.

Although it was a mid-ranger, its selling point was the unmatched customization via the Moto Maker tool. The second-generation Moto X launched in 2014.

Later that year Google sold the Motorola business to Lenovo the #1 PC Company.

Among the new technology set to be seen this week in a Motorola Edge device is 5G, Wave Audio speakers and devices powered by Qualcomm snapdragon processors.