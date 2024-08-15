Motorola Brings New Sub-A$400 Phone To Oz

Motorola is at it again. The Lenovo-owned brand which is the third-largest smartphone company in Australia is proving to be one of the most innovative ones in the market too.

While it has launched devices such as its top-of-the-line Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, it has also introduced devices that don’t break the bank including the A$999 Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the A$599 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Now, it’s got an all-new device that is even more accessibly priced. The Moto G85 5G, priced at A$399, is the first-ever Moto G device with Motorola’s edge-to-edge display, and also features an ultrathin frame and a vegan leather finish.

It features a 6.7-inch pOLED display complete with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, offering Full HD+ resolution.

Motorola says that the curved display supports 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1600 nits.

Its audio enhancements include multidimensional sound with Dolby Atmos and powerful stereo speakers reportedly producing four times more powerful bass for high-quality audio output.

As for its camera, the Moto G85 5G has a 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology and features a Sony LYTIA 600 sensor and Quad Pixel technology that Motorola claims offers 4x better low-light sensitivity and 32x more focusing pixels.

Its Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) compensates for camera wobbles. There’s an 8MP ultrawide lens, while the Macro Vision lens is better suited for capturing smaller details. A 32MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology serves as the selfie camera.

The device is backed by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. It has 8GB of RAM, expandable to 16GB with RAM Boost3, and 128GB of storage.

The device also has a 5000 mAh battery which Motorola says is good to keep the device charged for up to 34 hours. With the TurboPower 30W charging technology, it can charge the battery in a few minutes with enough power to last several hours.

It launches with Android 14 and will receive one major Android OS upgrade and three years of bi-monthly security updates. With an eye on security, the Moto G85 5G also provides access to new Moto Secure App features including Lock Screen Security, PIN Pad Scramble and Privacy Dashboard.

The Moto G85 5G has already gone on sale in Australia at retailers including JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, among other retailers, in options of Cobalt Blue, Olive Green and Urban Grey at a price point of A$399.

Explaining the price positioning of the new device, Kurt Bonnici, head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific said, “The seamlessly blended curve display, contoured sides, ultrathin frame and premium finishes were previously reserved for our Motorola Edge flagship devices. Motorola’s mission to democratise technology is what first inspired the creation of the Moto G family and I am so proud that Motorola continues to show up for our consumers like this. It’s especially meaningful today as we see the impact of the rising cost of living in Australia.”