Motorola Brings Two New Edge Devices To Oz

Motorola has confirmed that its newest Edge 50 and Edge 50 Neo devices which were unveiled globally last week will be available in Australia too.

Both devices feature camera systems powered by Moto AI. The main camera combines the light sensitivity of Sony’s LYTIA sensor with Moto AI image processing to enhance images taken in low-light conditions.

There is a 10MP Telephoto lens, which offers 3X optical zoom and a 30X superzoom to capture distant details as well as a 13MP Ultrawide lens. These devices also include Moto AI enhancements for video recording.

Motorola says that the new Edge devices offer HDR10+ brightness support and a Super HD (1220P) display, that offers 13 per cent more resolution than the previous generation of Motorola Edge devices.

Motorola Edge 50

The Edge 50 has a borderless 6.7″ pOLED display, while the Edge 50 neo features a slightly smaller 6.4-inch pOLED display.

The Edge 50 is also equipped with  Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Accelerated Edition, which Motorola says offers “top-of-the-line AI features”, high-speed connectivity with 5G capabilities and Wi-Fi 6E support.

The Edge 50 is equipped with  a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Accelerated Edition processor

This device also has Qualcomm Adreno GPU – with a reported 20 per cent improved performance from the previous generation. It contains up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM6.

The Edge 50 Neo meanwhile is powered by the MediaTek 7300 and also has Moto AI features.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola noted that both devices support intensive tasks and multitasking capabilities with RAM Boost6,
which turns available storage into virtual RAM for faster app launches and transitions between applications.

As for the software capabilities on these devices, Moto AI offers Style Sync and Magic Canvas on them. With Style Sync users can easily generate wallpapers and device themes, or they can use Magic Canvas to create visuals with the help of text prompts. Users can also use gestures like twist and tap to control different features or launch certain apps.

The new Edge 50 devices are both protected to IP68 standards, with Motorola saying that they “have been engineered to meet military standards for durability.”

The Edge 50 Neo features a MediaTek 7300 processor

They are available in materials such as vegan leather and vegan suede. The Edge 50 is available in three colours: Koala Grey, Jungle Green, and the Pantone Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz.  The Edge 50 Neo is available in colours curated by  Pantone; Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille.

The Motorola Edge 50 is available exclusively starting September 2 at JB Hi-Fi at a price point of A$799.

The Edge 50 Neo will arrive later this month, available starting 12 September, at a price point of $699 at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Mobileciti, Amazon, and Motorola’s Australian website.

“The Motorola Edge 50 and Motorola Edge 50 Neo complete our carefully curated edge family, for 2024. With this franchise we are offering the latest and greatest through different prices and value propositions, catering to users looking to edge closer to the premium phone market,” said Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific.

Recently, Motorola also brought its Moto G85 5G, priced at A$399, to Oz. It is the first-ever Moto G device with the company’s edge-to-edge display.

