Motorola Drop $200 Off New Foldable Razr

Sometimes it’s just best to stick with what’s been tried and tested, so as Oppo have trouble breaking into the foldable phone market, Motorola, who pioneered the form back in 2003, have slashed $200 off their latest foldable Razr smartphone.

With the deal going through selected retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Big W and Officeworks, this saving sees the boldly reimagined, compact and pocketable device drop from $1599 to $1399.

The iconic Razr design now features the latest technology, starring industry-leading Snapdragon 8+ performance, a 6.7″ main display, plus multidimensional sound straight out of the device thanks to Dolby Atmos, which will really boost your entertainment and gaming experiences.

As for camera tech, you’ll enjoy the most advanced in a foldable so far, with a 50MP instant focus cam, as well as OIS so you can grab sharper and brighter pics anytime of the day a photo opportunity presents itself.

Considering Motorola were the original makers of foldable phones, with the Razr selling tens of millions around the world, they really know what they’re doing in the field by now, and this latest design sets a new standard for the new era of foldable phones.

Building on the core features of earlier generations, there are two impressive displays and a new hinge that lets the devices stand by itself.