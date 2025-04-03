Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad-Curved Display and Dimensity 7400

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 60 Fusion, introducing the first smartphone in the Edge 60 series.

The device features a quad-curved 6.67-inch P-OLED display with Pantone Validated colours, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, reaches a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Fusion debuts as the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone ships with Android 15 out of the box, and Motorola has committed to three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The Edge 60 Fusion also boasts rugged durability, featuring IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification, meaning it can withstand extreme temperatures (-20°C to 60°C) and high humidity levels.

For photography, the device includes a 50MP main camera (Sony LYTIA 700C, OIS, Quad PDAF), a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities, and a 32MP front camera.

The rear cameras support 4K video recording, with additional features such as stabilisation, slow motion, and portrait video.

The battery capacity varies by region, with models offering either 5,200mAH or 5,500mAh, both supporting 68W TurboPower fast charging.

Connectivity features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available in three colour options, Pantone Slipstream, Zephyr, and Amazonite.

Pricing starts at AU$599 for the 8GB + 256GB model, with the 12GB + 256GB variant priced at AU$1,040.

Sales begin on April 9, 2025, through Flipkart, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital, and other retail stores.