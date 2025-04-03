Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad-Curved Display and Dimensity 7400

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 60 Fusion, introducing the first smartphone in the Edge 60 series.

The device features a quad-curved 6.67-inch P-OLED display with Pantone Validated colours, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, reaches a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

%name Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Fusion debuts as the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone ships with Android 15 out of the box, and Motorola has committed to three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The Edge 60 Fusion also boasts rugged durability, featuring IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification, meaning it can withstand extreme temperatures (-20°C to 60°C) and high humidity levels.

For photography, the device includes a 50MP main camera (Sony LYTIA 700C, OIS, Quad PDAF), a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities, and a 32MP front camera.

The rear cameras support 4K video recording, with additional features such as stabilisation, slow motion, and portrait video.

%name Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400

The battery capacity varies by region, with models offering either 5,200mAH or 5,500mAh, both supporting 68W TurboPower fast charging.

Connectivity features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available in three colour options, Pantone Slipstream, Zephyr, and Amazonite.

Pricing starts at AU$599 for the 8GB + 256GB model, with the 12GB + 256GB variant priced at AU$1,040.

Sales begin on April 9, 2025, through Flipkart, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital, and other retail stores.

 

Litheaudio 728x90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
denon perl white 728x90 1 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
728x90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
728x90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
Haier 728x90 1 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
JB BUNDLE PRO 5 2025 Banner 728x90px Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
hitachi banner 728x90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
728x90 we see oled CN Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
Westan 728x90px Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Debuts with Quad Curved Display and Dimensity 7400
Previous Post

Sony Strengthens Bravia Projector, TV and Audio Lineup

Nintendo Switch 2 Arrives in June, Priced from A$699

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Many A Frown Over Apple’s Golden Brown

Video Shows New Rumoured LG Wing In Action

LG Foldable Smartphone - Dual Battery, Two Headphone Jacks?!