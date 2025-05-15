Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: AI-Driven Innovation in a Sleek Mid-Range Package

Motorola continues to redefine the boundaries of the mid-range smartphone market with the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, a stylish, AI-powered device that blends premium aesthetics with everyday practicality.

Priced at AUD $699 and now available in Australia through major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Amazon, the Edge 60 Fusion promises an appealing balance of performance, design, and intelligent features, all at a competitive price point.

Design & Display: A Sleek Statement in Style

Visually, the Edge 60 Fusion is a head-turner.

Motorola touts it as the world’s first smartphone to feature a quad-curve edge display, curving subtly on all sides for a premium feel.

At under 8mm thick, it’s remarkably slim and comfortable to hold.

The vegan leather and canvas-style plastic finishes not only elevate the tactile experience but also provide a grippy texture that prevents it from sliding off surfaces, a small but useful detail.

Complementing its sophisticated body is a 6.7-inch pOLED display boasting Pantone Validated Colours and Super HD resolution (1220p), delivering 13% more detail than standard 1080p screens.

With a peak brightness of 4500 nits, this is Motorola’s brightest display to date, easily viewable even under direct sunlight.

Whether watching videos or editing photos, the display offers vivid, accurate colours that enhance every interaction.

Adding to the sensory experience is a scented retail box, a curious but memorable touch that subtly underscores Motorola’s attention to detail.

Performance & Battery: Endurance Meets Speed

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, offering fluid performance across multitasking, app use, and casual gaming.

Combined with up to 12GB of RAM with RAM Boost, users can expect stutter-free operation and smooth app transitions.

While it doesn’t challenge flagship chips like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series, the Dimensity 7300 is more than capable for the phone’s price class.

Battery performance is where the device truly shines.

The 5200mAh battery delivers best-in-class battery life, comfortably lasting well over a day on a single charge.

When it’s time to power up, 68W TurboPower fast charging gets you a full day’s worth of power in just eight minutes.

However, it’s worth noting that wireless charging is not supported, a noticeable omission in an otherwise feature-rich handset.

Camera: Solid Optics with Smart Assistance

While the camera hardware remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, the Edge 60 Fusion brings notable improvements through software.

It features the world’s first Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50MP shooter validated by Pantone for colour accuracy, and backed by Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

Photos come out sharp and vibrant, especially in well-lit settings.

The camera software does a fine job balancing exposure and contrast, though some users may notice a blue tint in certain lighting conditions.

Motorola’s Photo Enhancement Engine powered by Moto AI refines images by adjusting colour, brightness, and noise reduction in real time, elevating photo quality significantly.

On the video front, OIS helps stabilise footage, and colour consistency is excellent.

For users who enjoy content creation, the camera performance, while not flagship-level, is more than capable.

Moto AI: An Intelligent Edge

The Edge 60 Fusion is the first Motorola device to ship with Moto AI fully integrated from launch, placing intelligent features front and centre.

With simple prompts like “Catch me up,” Moto AI delivers summarised updates from apps, giving users a tailored digest of important notifications and messages.

Features like “Pay Attention” enable live transcriptions and speaker identification for meetings or lectures, while “Remember This and Recall” tags screenshots, notes, and images, making them searchable by voice command.

Ask “What was I getting for Dad?” and Moto AI will retrieve the relevant screenshot or note, simple, useful, and effective.

Other AI-powered tools include:

Next Move: Suggests contextual next steps based on screen content.

Playlist Studio: Creates playlists based on mood or context.

Image Studio: Enables generative AI editing and content creation, ideal for social media users looking to add flair to their posts.

These tools set the Edge 60 Fusion apart from its peers, bringing features normally reserved for high-end devices to a mid-range audience.

Durability: Built for the Real World

Despite its slim profile, the Edge 60 Fusion is impressively robust.

It’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which Motorola claims offers double the scratch and drop resistance of previous generations.

Additionally, the device is MIL-STG 810H certified, allowing it to endure extreme temperatures, up to 95% humidity, and daily wear and tear.

With IP68 and IP69 certifications, it stands up to dust, sand, high-pressure water, and submersion in 1.5m of fresh water for 30 minutes.

This makes it one of the most durable phones in its category, ideal for Australian users who split their time between beach, bush, and city.

User Experience: Easy, Fluid, Familiar

Setting up the Edge 60 Fusion is effortless, with Motorola’s clean and intuitive interface ensuring a smooth onboarding experience.

The Android 13-based UI is free from bloatware, and Moto gestures like twisting the phone to open the camera or chopping to activate the flashlight are still here, subtle, delightful touches that enhance usability.

Motorola has also paid attention to user comfort.

The phone’s curved edges and lightweight build make it easy to hold and operate one-handed, even over long periods.

Whether you’re answering messages, taking photos, or watching videos, the design helps reduce fatigue and improves grip security.

Retail Availability & Launch Offers

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is available in Slipstream, Amazonite, and Zephyr, each colour way developed in partnership with the Pantone Colour Institute.

Australians can find the device at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Amazon, and motorola.com.au starting 22 May.

As part of Motorola’s launch campaign, purchases made before 11 June come with attractive incentives:

JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and The Good Guys: $100 gift card + bonus 68W Motorola charger.

Officeworks: $100 gift card.

These offers further enhance the already strong value proposition.

Verdict: A New Benchmark for the Mid-Range

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a well-rounded device that impresses across design, performance, and intelligent features.

It delivers a flagship-like experience at a mid-range price, bolstered by standout AI tools, robust durability, and a stunning display.

While it falls short in a few areas, no wireless charging and minor colour inconsistencies in camera performance, the overall package is hard to beat.

It’s an especially compelling choice for users who want advanced AI functionality, strong battery life, and a sophisticated design without breaking the bank.

Rating: 4.5/5