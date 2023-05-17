Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

Key Samsung Australia mobile executives are in Vietnam this week being briefed on the July 26th launch of a new range of foldable phones that are set to face new competition from the likes of Motorola who are set to launch a brand new Razr complete with larger screen on June 1st.

Samsung, who have witnessed growth in the foldable market despite falls across the board, are set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 which are being described as two of 2023’s most anticipated foldable releases.

A teaser video posted to the @Moto Twitter account last night with the caption “Flip the script. June 1.” The six-second teaser shows the silhouette of a pair of folding phones behind the Moto logo.

Tipped to be called the Razr 40 the new device is set to be ranged by both carriers and mass retailers in Australia including JB Hi Fi .Moto 40 Motorola Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung

What Samsung Australia staff are being briefed on in Vietnam where the devices are manufactured, is the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 which were set to be released in August but were bought forward due to Samsung wanting th4e launch revenue in this quarter’s earnings.

There is also speculation that it was bough forward because of Google’s recently announced Google Pixel Fold which is tipped for Australia later this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely have a very similar design to the Z Fold 4, though there are reports of a new hinge design that could improve durability and reduce the intensity of the display crease. We’re also expecting a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, brighter displays, louder speakers, and 12GB of RAM.Samsung Flip 5 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung

Things get even more exciting when we start looking at the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s widely reported that the Flip 5 is getting a larger cover screen this year similar to the new Razr 40, potentially allowing for greater display viewing.

Samsung Australia management are refusing to comment.

JBL Soundbar 728x90 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
728x90 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
728x90 Motorola Foldable Launches Revealed & Key Dates For Samsung
Previous Post

Google Purgeing Inactive Accounts

Tap to Pay Introduced On iPhones In Australia

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped To Be Bumper 6.7”
Samsung Continues 10-Year Reign As Asia's Top Brand
New LG G8 ThinQ Turns Screen Into Speaker