Motorola Launches AI-Powered Razr 60 and Edge 60 Pro in Australia

Motorola has announced the local arrival of its most intelligent smartphones to date, the motorola razr 60 and motorola edge 60 pro.

Both phones, launching in Australia on 10 July for $1,199, will use moto ai – Motorola’s proprietary on-device AI designed to anticipate user needs and streamline everyday tasks.

Key AI features include ‘Next Move’ for smart suggestions based on screen content, and ‘Playlist Studio’ for creating custom playlists.

The motorola razr 60 continues the company’s foldable phone momentum, pairing its clamshell design with strong durability.

The new titanium-reinforced hinge is claimed to be up to four times stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel. It also introduces Air Gestures, enabling hands-free video capture.

Meanwhile, the motorola edge 60 pro is tailored for power users and creators, featuring a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, and a quad-camera system with a Sony LYTIA sensor.

A standout feature is its 6000mAh battery paired with 90W TurboPower charging – a combo that has earned it the top global smartphone battery score from DXOMARK.

Motorola ANZ Country GM Praveena Raman said: “Whether it’s anticipating your next move or simplifying content creation, moto ai is designed to enhance Australians’ digital lives.”

The razr 60 will be sold exclusively at JB Hi-Fi. The edge 60 pro will be stocked by major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman and Amazon. Both phones are now available for pre-order.