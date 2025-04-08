Motorola Launches moto g35 5G: Affordable Powerhouse with Premium Features

Motorola has unveiled the moto g35 5G, offering a suite of high-end features, including 5G connectivity, a 50MP camera system, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, for just $199.

Available from 8 April at Vodafone (postpaid and prepaid), and coming soon to Optus prepaid, the new device is designed for performance and entertainment without the premium price tag.

Powered by an octa-core processor, the moto g35 5G includes 4GB of RAM with RAM Boost enabling up to 12GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Its 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging, offering long-lasting use for streaming, gaming, or video calls.

The phone’s 50MP + 8MP ultrawide rear camera system captures detailed shots even in low light, while the 16MP front camera offers enhanced selfies with Face Retouch.

Users can also record in 4K resolution for high-quality video content.

Other features include NFC for contactless payments and file sharing, a 120Hz refresh rate display for smooth visuals, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for immersive sound.

The device is housed in a lightweight, water-repellent body with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability.

Motorola’s Head of ANZ, Kurt Bonnici, said the device “sets a new precedent for 5G accessibility,” underscoring the brand’s mission to deliver powerful technology at an affordable price.

