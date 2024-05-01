Motorola Launches New Edge 50 Fusion Smartphone In Australia

Motorola is heading into a new premium era and has launched its new Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone in Australia.

Motorola are known for their cheap, feature-packed phones, and this new premium era sees them introduce two new phones, that come with a range of features at a higher cost. The company will now compete on the same playing field as Samsung.

Premium features have been brought to a wider range of consumers, with vibrant colours, and an ultrathin design.

The colours include Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue, and Hot Pink. The two blue colours are available on a vegan leather backing, whereas the pink is more similar to vegan suede.

Resilient against dust, water, and accidental drops, this smartphone has an IP68 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The camera system includes a 50MP main Ultra Pixel camera, complete with a Sony sensor and Optical Image Stabilisation, ensuring minimal blur.

Then, there’s the 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision, and the 32MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology, which improves low light sensitivity.

Google Photos also teamed up with Motorola to bring Auto Enhance capabilities that can automatically improve colour and lighting.

The display is 6.7 inches, Full HD+ and pOLED, and can support over a billion shades of true-to-life colour.

The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth transitions between film watching and gameplay.

The audio system provides high-resolution certified sound, stereo speakers, and support for Dolby Atmos.

Want a phone that last the whole day without the hassle of bringing a charger along with you? Well, this phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports 68W TurboPower charging, which provides a day’s worth of battery in only 15 minutes.

Additionally, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with Android 14, three OS updates, four years of bi-monthly security updates, and 24 months of warranty.

Finally, it comes with Smart Connect, which allows seamless calls, texts, and file sharing between Lenovo and Motorola devices.

The smartphone will be available in Hot Pink (vegan suede), Marshmallow Blue, and Forest Blue (vegan leather), from the end of May at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Officeworks, Amazon, and the official Motorola website.

Interested in this smartphone? Well, it will retail for A$599. And if you’re looking for one a bit more feature-packed, check out the new Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which is currently available in two colours for A$999.