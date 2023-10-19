Motorola Launches New Moto g54 5G As They After Market Share

Motorola has launched a new moto g54, a mid-tier 5G smartphone with 8GB of memory, a 6.5” FHD+ display with 120hz refresh, and Spatial Sound. It will sell for $300.

The Moto g54 has 5G, an advanced 50MP camera system with OIS, and a 5000mAh battery, gear normally found in smartphones around $1,000.

“As we continue on our journey of delivering smarter technology for Australians at more affordable prices, today we are excited to be launching our first sub $300 5G smartphone. Motorola’s moto g range is renowned for making premium technology more accessible to consumers, and the new moto g54 5G is no exception,” said Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific.

As an incentive, Motorola has also incorporated headphones, and a protective cover in the box that adds additional value.

The moto g54 5G’s is claimed to have a fast, fluid refresh rate, which adapts automatically to the type of content on the screen, allowing for users to easily jump between playing games, apps, and web browsing.

With the MediaTek Dimensity 7020, the powerful octa-core processor supports 5G and is said to deliver fast download speeds. The 5000mAh battery also should keep users with plenty of battery to go at least 24 hours on a single charge, but when the battery needs a top-up, users can rely on its 15W TurboPower™ charging to go back to 100% quickly.

The new smartphone also features Dolby Atmos® sound, Spatial Sound by Motorola with a smart power amplifier, which is claimed to enhance sound by ensuring louder audio won’t crackle or distort.

For the camera, the Moto G54 5G has a 50MP camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that intuitively steadies images or videos due to shaky hands, which allows for optimising the details of an image or video captured.

With Quad Pixel technology, the smartphone has 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant photos no matter the time of day or the light or lack thereof of light. The Macro Vision camera is for closeups and is claimed to capture even the tiniest of details that standard lenses could not pick up.

Filters are also an option with the Face Retouch feature, which automatically filters the subjects of photos to ensure picture-perfect are more likely to be captured.

The moto g54 5G has Android 13 and Motorola’s exclusive My UX software, which lets users customise their own smartphone experience by enabling things like simple Gestures, which allows the owner to open the camera by twisting their wrist, turning on the flashlight by chopping down twice, or taking a screenshot with a touch.

Users can put their minds at ease that the moto g54 5G will get one major Android OS upgrade and three years of bi-monthly security updates.

Additionally, the smartphone is smart on the inside but also looks smart on the outside too with its special edition Indigo Blue or Midnight Blue colours in a vegan leather finish, protecting against spills with its water-repellent design.

The g54 5G is available online from Amazon and Motorola.com.au and in-store from JB HiFi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Office Works, Big W, and Bing Lee for $299.